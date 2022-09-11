Meyers (knee) caught four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Miami.

Meyers showed no sign of the knee injury that landed him on the injury report throughout the week, as he led the Patriots in catches, targets and receiving yards. While New England's offense remains run-first, Meyers appears to have retained his role as the top target for game manager Mac Jones despite the offseason addition of DeVante Parker. The Patriots will travel to Pittsburgh in Week 2.