Meyers caught five of six targets for a team-high 52 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Arizona.

Meyers accounted for more than half of quarterback Cam Newton's 84 passing yards as the Patriots relied on the defense and a pair of James White rushing touchdowns to carry them to victory. While Meyers is still in search of his first career touchdown, he has eclipsed 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games heading into a Week 13 date with the Chargers.