Meyers caught six of 10 targets for 58 yards and added a two-point conversion in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Meyers has emerged as the favorite target for struggling quarterback Cam Newton with Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion) both unavailable, leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. None of Meyers' gains went for more than 16 yards, but he caught a key two-point conversion to tie the score in the third quarter. Meyers should continue to play a prominent role on his 24th birthday against the porous Jets secondary in Week 9.