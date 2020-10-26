Meyers caught four of six targets for 60 yards and carried one time for two yards during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Meyers hadn't seen action in over a month coming in, but he found a way to lead the team in all major receiving categories despite Cam Newton finishing with under 100 passing yards on the day. Newton was ultimately benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham after his third turnover, though Meyers managed to snare a pass from him as well. Given the team's struggles under center and Meyers' inactivity for much of the season, he won't take a great deal of fantasy appeal into next Sunday's meeting with the Bills.