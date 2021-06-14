Meyers appears to be the likely top wide receiver option at minicamp this week, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Callahan notes that both Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are still learning the playbook, which positions Meyers as the top wideout for the time being. He could continue to hold that role depending on how things go throughout camp, but he figures to face some competition once everyone has the playbook down.