Meyers (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers was one of 11 players listed as limited by the Patriots on Wednesday, but he's coming off a 7/111/1 effort on eight targets in his return to action from a two-game absence in this past Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions. With no reported setbacks in the contest (in which he logged 48 of a possible 60 snaps on offense) Meyers' listed limitations to start his team's practice week could well be maintenance-related.
