Meyers (knee) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.
Meyers was inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Ravens after logging a limited practice Friday. With another limited session under his belt, it's possible that Meyers could return to action this weekend against the Packers, but he'll need to practice fully by the end of the week in order to avoid a Week 4 injury designation. In his absence against Baltimore, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor worked as New England's top wide receiver targets.
