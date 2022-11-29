Meyers (shoulder) remained a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.
Though Meyers played a season-low 16 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings, the receiver said after the game that he didn't think his sore shoulder would affect his availability moving forward. Meyers has been listed as limited on both of the Patriots' first two Week 13 injury reports, but he said Tuesday that his shoulder is feeling "a lot better," according to Zack Cox of NESN.com. Meyers reiterated that he will suit up Thursday against the Bills, though it won't be known whether he approaches that game with a designation until after the Patriots complete their final practice of the week Wednesday.
