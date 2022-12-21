Meyers (shoulder) was listed as limited at practice Wednesday.
Meyers moved past a concussion to suit up for this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders, logging a 62 percent snap share, while catching two of his six targets for 47 yards. A shoulder issue has limited him at practice this week, but we'd be surprised if Meyers missed Saturday's game against the Bengals, though there's still a solid chance the Patriots list him as questionable for the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed on injury report still•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Quiet day ends in disaster•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Trending toward return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Spotted at Friday's practice•