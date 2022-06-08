Meyers was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Meyers was one of a handful of offensive weapons who were limited, but the severity of their injuries remains unknown. The undrafted wideout out of NC State led New England with 83 receptions, 126 targets and 866 yards last season, so the Patriots will likely be extremely cautious with Mac Jones' favorite target.
