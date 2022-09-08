Meyers (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After having logged two straight limited practice sessions, Meyers will need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order to approach Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins minus an injury designation. If he's available this weekend, Meyers is in line to maintain a key pass-catching role in New England's offense alongside fellow wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
