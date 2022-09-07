Meyers (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers, who exited the Patriots' preseason finale early, is tending to a knee issue ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, but the fact that he was able to practice Wednesday is a positive indicator with regard to his Week 1 status. Assuming he's available this weekend, Meyers is poised to maintain a key role in a Patriots wide receiver corps that also includes newcomer DeVante Parker and returnees Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: At Monday's practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: One catch in preseason loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Looking good in training camp•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Quiet night against Panthers•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Participating in training camp•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Signs second-round tender•