Meyers (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's practice.
Meyers was held to just 16 offensive snaps during New England's Thanksgiving Day loss to Minnesota due to a shoulder injury, though he still caught three of four targets for 62 yards. The wideout downplayed the injury following the game, and his participation at practice Monday, albeit in a limited fashion, is an encouraging sign. Meyers will have two more opportunities to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's divisional clash against Buffalo.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Solid yardage total in loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Notches sixth 50-yard game of 2022•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Targeted six times in win•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Five-yard TD among nine catches•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Finds end zone in MNF loss•