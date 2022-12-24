Meyers (shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
Meyers approached the contest listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week, but he'll play through his shoulder issue and should continue to log enough snaps and targets to merit lineup consideration in PPR formats. That said, the Patriots' top wide receiver's fantasy ceiling Saturday hinges on signal-caller Mac Jones rebounding from a 112-yard passing effort in the team's Week 15 loss to the Raiders, a game in which Meyers caught two of his six targets for 47 yards.
