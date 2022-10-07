Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday.

Meyers was also limited in practices last week before missing a second straight game in this past Sunday's loss to the Packers, but it looks like he has a solid chance to return to action this weekend. Either way, the wideout's Week 5 status will be confirmed before the first wave of games, with the Patriots kicking off at 1:00 ET. At that stage, if not sooner, there should be added clarity with regard to the team's QB situation, given that starter Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful and trending toward giving way to rookie Bailey Zappe versus Detroit.