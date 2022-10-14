Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game game Browns, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Meyers, who practiced in a limited fashion all week, also had his reps managed in Week 5 before being listed as questionable and then suiting up for this past Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions en route recording a 7/111/1 stat line on eight targets. At this stage, there's nothing to suggest that Meyers will be out this weekend, with his Week 6 availability slated to be confirmed in advance of the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with the Patriots facing Cleveland at 1:00 ET.