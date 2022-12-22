Meyers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion Tuesday through Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

We'd be surprised if Meyers isn't available this weekend, but his status is nonetheless worth verifying as Saturday's 1:00 kickoff approaches. Assuming he suits up, Meyers should see enough snaps and targets to merit lineup consideration in PPR formats, but his Week 16 upside hinges on QB Mac Jones bouncing back from a 112-yard passing effort in this past Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.