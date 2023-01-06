Meyers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

During Week 17 action, Meyers aggravated a shoulder injury that he had previously dealt with, but given that he was able to practice this week, albeit in a limited capacity, we suspect that that the Patriots' top wide receiver will be available this weekend. In any case, Meyers' status will be confirmed in advance of the first batch of games Sunday, with New England kicking off at 1:00 ET.