Meyers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Bills.
Meyers, who was listed as limited on the Patriots' Monday through Wednesday practice reports, has indicated that he expects to play Thursday, per Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican. Official confirmation of his Week 13 status will arrive when the team's inactives are posted ahead of New England's 8:15 ET kickoff, but at this stage it appears as though the team's leading wide receiver (47/571/3 in nine games) will be available versus Buffalo and if so, Meyers should log enough snaps to maintain fantasy relevance, notably in PPR formats.
