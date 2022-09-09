Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.

Meyers, who was a limited practice participant this week, is one of five players listed as questionable by the Patriots for this weekend's season opener. Fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 1 fantasy lineups, New England kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. As long as he's available versus Miami, Meyers is in line to maintain a key pass-catching role in the team's offense alongside fellow wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

More News