Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.
Meyers, who was a limited practice participant this week, is one of five players listed as questionable by the Patriots for this weekend's season opener. Fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 1 fantasy lineups, New England kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. As long as he's available versus Miami, Meyers is in line to maintain a key pass-catching role in the team's offense alongside fellow wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited in practice again•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: At Monday's practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: One catch in preseason loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Looking good in training camp•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Quiet night against Panthers•