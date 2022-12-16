Meyers (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Meyers closed out the week with a limited practice, which gives him a chance to return to action this weekend following a one-game absence. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Parker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Look for added context with regard to Meyers' Week 15 status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday, but if he's available, the 26-year-old would presumably be in line to reclaim a key role in a Patriots wideout corps that also includes Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Gets downgrade to DNP•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Stays limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Out for Monday•