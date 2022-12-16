Meyers (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Meyers closed out the week with a limited practice, which gives him a chance to return to action this weekend following a one-game absence. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Parker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Look for added context with regard to Meyers' Week 15 status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday, but if he's available, the 26-year-old would presumably be in line to reclaim a key role in a Patriots wideout corps that also includes Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.