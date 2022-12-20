Meyers (concussion) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate.
It's an unusual move to list Meyers on the practice report after he cleared concussion protocol and played in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders. He did play somewhat less than usual -- 62 percent snap share, compared to 80-plus every week in the first half of the season -- but there was no report of any setback. Unless something is reported, Meyers should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Quiet day ends in disaster•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Trending toward return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Gets downgrade to DNP•