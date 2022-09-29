Meyers (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers sat out the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Ravens, but back-to-back limited practices -- albeit in a limited fashion -- offer hope that he could suit up Sunday against the Packers. That said, unless Meyers practices fully Friday, look for him to head into the weekend officially listed as questionable.
