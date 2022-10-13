Meyers (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Meyers -- who was also limited Wednesday -- had his practice reps managed last week as well, but he was able to log a 7-111-1 receiving line on eight targets in this past Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions. With no reported setbacks since then, we suspect that he'll be a go this weekend against the Browns, but Friday's injury report will clarify whether he approaches the contest with an injury designation or fully cleared to play in Week 6.
