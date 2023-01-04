Meyers was limited at practice Wednesday.
Following this past weekend's 23-21 win over the Dolphins, Meyers suggested that he was "fine" after aggravating his shoulder injury during the contest. That said, unless he returns to a fully practice by Friday, the Patriots' top wide receiver figures to approach Sunday's scheduled game against the Bills with a Week 18 injury designation.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Downplays shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Productive day in loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as active Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as questionable•