Meyers has been having a strong training camp, according to Zack Cox of NESN.com.

With that in mind, Meyers, who recorded a team-high 83 catches (on 126 targets) for 866 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 17 games in 2021, is poised to maintain a key early-season role in a New England wide receiver corps that also includes newcomer DeVante Parker, as well as returnees Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. The Patriots also roster a pair of capable pass-catching tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, but even in the context of QB Mac Jones having multiple target options available, Meyers figures to log steady enough snaps and looks in his team's offense to make a fantasy mark in 2022, particularly in PPR-friendly formats.