Meyers caught four of six targets for 45 yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.

Meyers led the Pats in receiving on a night when the team made an in-game quarterback change from Cam Newton to Jarrett Stidham, yet neither player passed for more than Meyers' 45 yards. Given that dire situation, it's tough to rely on Meyers for production, but his status atop New England's depth chart as well as a favorable matchup against the Jets at least offers some promise ahead of Week 17.