Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Making strong case to stick
Meyers is "seemingly a roster lock," according toMike Dussault of the Patriots' official site.
With Julian Edelman back at practice, Josh Gordon having been reinstated and first-rounder N'Keal Harry not going anywhere, the battle for slotting beyond that trio is heating up in advance of roster cut-downs. Meyers' efforts this summer have put him in a solid position to carve out a spot, despite being an undrafted free agent. Others in the mix to stick around are Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris and Braxton Berrios, with Demaryius Thomas still working his way back from an Achilles injury. If Gordon is able to reclaim a key role in the offense in short order, Meyers (assuming he makes the team) would profile as a complementary option out of the gate, though added opportunities through attrition could arrive as the regular season rolls along.
