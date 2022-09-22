Meyers (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Back-to-back practice absences cloud Meyers' Week 3 status, but a return to the field Friday in any capacity could brighten his outlook on that front. If, however, Meyers is unable to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Lil'Jordan Humphrey would be candidates to see added opportunities versus Baltimore alongside fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
