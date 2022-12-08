Meyers, who didn't participate in Thursday's practice, is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers was forced out of last Thursday's loss to the Bills due to a reported head injury, but now it's been confirmed that the wideout is dealing with a concussion ahead of Monday night's game against the Cardinals. Meyers now has two more chance to practice ahead of the contest, but if he's unavailable versus Arizona, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton would be candidates to log added Week 14 WR snaps/targets.