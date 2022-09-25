Meyers (knee, questionable) is not expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official confirmation of Meyers' Week 3 status will arrive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but if he is deemed out, then DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Lil'Jordan Humphrey would be in line see added opportunities alongside fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Additionally, New England's top tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) could also see added involvement in the team's Week 3 offense.