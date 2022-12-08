Meyers (head) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Mark Daniels of Masslive.com reports.
Meyers left last Thursday's loss to the Bills due to a head injury, and while the wideout suggested afterward that he was 'fine,' his absence from practice a week later makes his status worth tracking as Monday night's game against the Cardinals approaches. If Meyers is limited or sidelined versus Arizona, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton would be candidates to see added pass-catching opportunities in Week 14.
