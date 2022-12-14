Meyers (concussion) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The same applies to DeVante Parker (head), which clouds the duo's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If one or both wideouts are unavailable this weekend, added Week 15 snaps would be available for Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
