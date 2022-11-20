Meyers caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Meyers tied Rhamondre Stevenson for the team lead in targets and finished four receiving yards shy of the running back's team-high total. New England's offense didn't get into the end zone, as the game's only touchdown came on a Patriots punt return in the final minute. Meyers is rarely a threat to score himself -- he has only five receiving touchdowns in 54 career NFL games -- but he's been a reliable chain-mover for New England, accruing over 50 yards in six of eight games this season. Up next for Meyers and the Patriots is a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Vikings.