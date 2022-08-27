Meyers brought in his lone target for five yards in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

Meyers' only target came on the Patriots' second drive, and Zack Cox of NESN reports the receiver spent some time in the blue medical tent midway through the first half with an issue that was never identified. Phil Perry of NBCS Boston subsequently noted Meyers was seen riding the stationary bike on the sideline while other members of the first-team offense were still on the field, but whatever he was dealing with isn't likely to endanger his availability for the Week 1 AFC East clash against the Dolphins.