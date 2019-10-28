Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: One catch in Week 8
Meyers logged 25 a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns, en route to catching one of his two targets for five yards.
With Mohamed Sanu now in the team's wide receiver mix along with Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, Meyers slots in no higher than New England's No. 4 option at the position, given that N'Keal Harry (ankle) could join the mix as soon as this coming weekend's tilt against the Ravens.
