Meyers is in line to serve as the Patriots' No. 3 wideout Thursday against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) ruled out, Meyers should be on tap for the best opportunity of his young career to deliver fantasy value. The rookie is still best viewed as a speculative option for deeper leagues, given that he'll be working alongside higher-volume targets in Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee).