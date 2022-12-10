Meyers (concussion) will not play Monday against the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

This was expected after it was reported Meyers was unable to practice all week. With the talented slot receiver now confirmed out, expect Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to see additional snaps inside in three-wide receiver sets with Tyquan Thornton likely in line for a handful of additional snaps outside.

