Meyers -- who had been limited some during the Patriots' offseason activities due to "bumps and bruises" -- participated in Wednesday's training camp practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Meyers finished the 2021 season with a team-high 83 catches (on 126 targets) for 866 yards and a pair of TDs in 17 games. This coming season, he's slated to remain a key cog in a New England wide receiver corps that also will feature newcomer DeVante Parker, fellow returnees Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor and speedy rookie second-rounder Tyquan Thornton. Even when all of the team's options at the position are on hand, Meyers should continue to see a decent share of target volume from second-year QB Mac Jones. In that context, the 25-year-old is capable of continuing to yield decent fantasy production in PPR-friendly leagues, though Meyers' history of infrequent trips to the end zone caps his upside in TD-heavy formats.