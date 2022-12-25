Meyers secured six of seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Meyers tied Kendrick Bourne for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to him in receiving yards and targets. He also recorded a memorable touchdown grab with just over six minutes remaining when the ball was deflected at the goal line and landed in Meyers' hands for the score. The fourth-year wideout's reception and receiving yardage totals were his best since Week 8 and Week 5, respectively, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a critical Week 17 home showdown against the Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1.