Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after returning to a limited practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Fortunately for those considering the Patriots' leading pass catcher in fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Meyers - who has caught 13 of his 19 targets for 150 yards in two games -- ends up out or limited this weekend, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Lil'Jordan Humphrey would be candidates to see added opportunities versus Baltimore alongside fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor, while the team's top tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) could also see added involvement in the team's offense in Week 3.