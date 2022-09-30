Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The report notes that Meyers, who was limited in practice this week, indicated that he's trending in the right direction and hopes to play this weekend after being inactive in Week 3. If Meyers is able to suit up for Sunday's 4:25 ET contest, he'd be catching passes from backup QB Brian Hoyer, with Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out. In that context, Meyers would profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in a New England offense that could lean on the ground game in Week 4.