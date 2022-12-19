Meyers caught two of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.

The entire Patriots passing game struggled and Meyers wound up leading the team in receiving yards in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, but his performance was marred by a nightmarish ending -- with the score tied, the Patriots tried to produce a miracle touchdown on their final play, only for Meyers' attempted back pass to Mac Jones to wind up being grabbed by Chandler Jones instead, who rumbled the other way for the game-winning score. Meyers hasn't topped 62 yards in eight straight appearances, but he may need to be more productive in Week 16 as the Patriots try to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.