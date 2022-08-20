Meyers caught one of three targets for four yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

He hauled in his lone catch on the Patriots' third possession of the game, hooking up with Mac Jones to help kick-start an 81-yard touchdown drive. Meyers is coming off a strong 2021 campaign and has already established a rapport with the team's second-year QB, but he heads into Week 1 behind trade acquisition DeVante Parker on the depth chart in what is expected to be a run-oriented offense, so Meyers could have trouble seeing the same kind of target volume he did last year. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Meyers will get one last tuneup opportunity before the regular season begins.