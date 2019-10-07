Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Records 36 snaps in Week 5
Meyers was on the field for 36 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers caught one of his two targets in the game for six yards. His uptick in snaps (after recording four in Week 4) was the result of Phillip Dorsett sustaining a hamstring injury Sunday. It remains to be seen if Dorsett will be able to bounce back quick enough to play Thursday night against the Giants, but even he sits out that contest, Meyers would remain a speculative Week 6 fantasy option while working behind fellow receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.
