Meyers was on the field for just four of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers -- who caught two passes for 38 yards in Week 3 -- wasn't targeted in the game. As the Patriots' No. 4 wideout behind Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett, Meyers' fantasy value remains limited.