Meyers (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Meyers was also limited last week before missing a second straight game Sunday against the Packers. At this stage, it's unclear if he'll be available for this weekend's game against the Lions, but if he is it remains to be seen who he'd be catching passes from, with Mac Jones dealing with an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer having suffered a concussion in Week 4.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Not expected to play in Week 3•