Meyers (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers had his reps capped to begin Week 6 on the heels of delivering a 7-111-1 receiving line on eight targets in his return to action from a two-game absence in this past Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Meyers' listed limitations Wednesday could well be maintenance-related.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Eclipses 100-yard mark in return•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Questionable for Week 4•