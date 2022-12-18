Meyers (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After finishing the week with a limited practice, Meyers will suit up Sunday, following a one-game absence due to a concussion he sustained versus the Bills on Dec. 1. With fellow wideout DeVante Parker (concussion) inactive, barring any setbacks Meyers should reclaim his key pass-catching role in the Patriots Week 15 offense alongside Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. Through 10 games to date, Meyers is averaging five catches (on 6.7 targets) for 59.3 yards, to go along with three TDs, a pace the keeps him on the fantasy radar, particularly in PPR formats.