Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Sees just one snap in Week 9
Meyers logged just one of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
The Patriots ran plenty of three-receiver sets Sunday, but turned almost exclusively to Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett on that front. Meyers thus slots in no higher than New England's No. 4 option at the position, and he could drop another notch once rookie N'Keal Harry re-joins the mix, possibly as soon as Week 11, following the team's bye week..
